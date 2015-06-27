BBC Sport looks back at how Widnes once dominated the Challenge Cup ahead of their quarter-final clash with St Helens at Langtree Park on Sunday.

From 1975 onwards, the former 'Cup Kings' made it to seven out of 10 Challenge Cup Finals, winning four of those (seven in their history).

Super League player of the month Kevin Brown, who has just signed a new two year deal, says he "gets goosebumps" when he thinks about becoming the first Widnes captain since Mick Adams in 1984 to lift the sport's most famous trophy.

St Helens v Widnes is live on BBC Two on Sunday, 28 June from 16:00 BST.