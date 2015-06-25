If you think you have decent hand-eye coordination and you have a rugby ball to hand have a go at spinning it on your finger and see if you can do it longer than Rugby League's Challenge Cup stars.

Get a friend to film it and send it to us via social media using #spinballwizard

BBC Sport will compile the best efforts in a leader board and you may even make it onto TV.

Warrington v Leigh is live on BBC One on Saturday, 27 June from 14:30 BST.

St Helens v Widnes is live on BBC Two on Sunday, 28 June from 16:00 BST.