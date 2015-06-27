Ben Crooks: Castleford Tigers sign former Hull FC centre

Ben Crooks was named Super League young player of the season in 2013

Castleford Tigers have signed centre Ben Crooks on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old left Hull FC at the end of the 2014 Super League campaign to join Parramatta Eels in Australia.

But Crooks has yet to play a first-team game in the National Rugby League and has decided return to his hometown club for the start of next season.

"Ben is quick and athletic with a great try-scoring ability who we feel will fit neatly into the way we like to play," said Tigers coach Daryl Powell.

Crooks, whose father Lee played for the Tigers in the 1990s, added: "Even though I have not yet managed to break through and play in the NRL, I believe I have achieved my goals in my career development and will return to Super League a better player for the experience."