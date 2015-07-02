Super League: Warrington Wolves 17-6 Wigan Warriors

Richie Myler scores Warrington's first try

First Utility Super League Warrington (13) 17 Tries: Myler, Atkins, O'Brien Goals: O'Brien 2 Drop goal: O'Brien Wigan (0) 6 Tries: Manfredi Goals: Bowen

Warrington Wolves moved up to sixth in the Super League table with victory over Wigan Warriors.

Richie Myler's impressive solo score was followed by Ryan Atkins' try, while Gareth O'Brien added two conversions and a drop goal.

The hosts led 13-0 at the break and O'Brien's try increased the advantage, before Dom Manfredi cut the gap.

But Wigan were unable to find a way back and remain third in the table, missing the chance to go second.

Depleted Wolves had eight first-team squad players missing through injury or suspension and gave a debut to under-19s second rower Sam Wilde.

Myler's impressive double chip kick saw him go over from 10 metres out and O'Brien added the extras.

Wigan were denied when a great play from George Williams set up Joe Burgess to run in at the right corner, but the television match official ruled he was in touch.

O'Brien added a drop goal and then a conversion after Atkins rain in from Brad Dwyer's clever run and pass.

Warrington added to their 13-point half-time lead when O'Brien flew over after a clever dummy.

Matty Smith's through-kick was collected by Manfredi for Wigan's only try and Matthew Bowen kicked the conversion, but the points came too late as Warrington ended a run of five successive defeats by the Warriors.

Warrington coach Tony Smith:

"It was probably our best defensive effort for a long while. I thought we were outstanding.

"With the ball I didn't think we were great and some of Wigan's execution was not as good as it has been.

"For us it was about digging deep. We had a tough encounter last week and it was backs-to-the-wall stuff."

Wigan coach Shaun Wane:

"There were so many errors, I think we had 62 per cent completion. They were the best team and deserved the win.

"Perhaps it would have been better if they had been at full strength, I think that mentally may have got to us.

"We didn't have conviction and didn't put any pressure on them. They were fantastic and dominated the floor."

Warrington: Russell, Ormsby, Ratchford, Atkins, Penny, O'Brien, Myler, Hill, Clark, Sims, Westwood, Philbin, Harrison.

Replacements: Dwyer, Asotasi, G. King, Wilde.

Wigan: Bowen, Manfredi, Gelling, Sarginson, Burgess, Williams, Smith, Crosby, McIlorum, Flower, Tomkins, L. Farrell, Sutton.

Replacements: Powell, Mossop, Tautai, Patrick.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL).

Attendance: 10,504