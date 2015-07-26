Super League: Castleford Tigers 6-44 Warrington Wolves

Joel Monaghan had missed Warrington's last four games with a calf injury

Castleford (0) 6 Tries: Moors Goals: Finn Warrington (30) 44 Tries: Monaghan 2, Westwood, O'Brien, Ormsby, Currie, Ratchford, Wilde, Myler Goals: O'Brien 4

Warrington thrashed Castleford to set up their push for a Super League play-off spot in the forthcoming Super 8s.

Wolves had no chance of finishing in the regular season top four but this win ensures they are in the post-split mix with points carried over.

Nine tries, including two for captain Joel Monaghan on his return from injury, emphasised Wolves' dominance.

Junior Moors grabbed Castleford's consolation as they head into the Super 8s phase in fifth.

Castleford went into the game with a faint hope of pipping Huddersfield to fourth spot but instead were kicked into submission by Wolves half-backs Gareth O'Brien and Richie Myler.

How the top two divisions line-up for Super 8s Super League: Leeds, St Helens, Wigan, Huddersfield, Castleford, Warrington, Hull, Catalans Dragons The Qualifiers: Widnes, Hull KR, Salford, Wakefield, Leigh, Bradford, Sheffield, Halifax

The early loss of Luke Gale to injury was a blow for Tigers and forced prop Grant Millington into stand-off, but credit went to Warrington for a ruthless display.

Wire racked up a 30-point half-time lead and were set on their way when Monaghan sneaked in at the corner from a Myler grubber kick, and Ben Westwood battered his way over shortly after.

O'Brien crossed before Gene Ormsby pounced on a loose ball to score and Monaghan went in at the corner to finish his second.

Ben Currie's converted try capped the first-half scoring and Castleford looked to have tightened up after the break with a strong start.

However, Stefan Ratchford got to a bouncing ball first to add the first points of the second half and Sam Wilde grabbed his first top-flight score soon after.

Moors burst through to get Cas on the board but it was Warrington who had the final say with Myler's intercept score.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell: "I thought they might have beaten us with 12 men. We were really shabby today.

"Warrington were on the button. I thought they were excellent and had too much intent for us.

"We looked like we had a week off next week and they looked like they had something to build against. I thought it would have been the other way round.

"It was disappointing that our commitment and effort was way off. We've got to get to grips with that before the next game.

"We're got to respond. We're in the Super 8s now and it's a brand new competition."

Warrington coach Tony Smith: "It's good to perform well, regardless of what's next week or beyond that.

"We've performed well for the last four or five weeks, I think we've been building up for a really good performance. I thought my boys played the weather exceptionally well and on attack we had a really good first half.

"That sort of score can happen on any given day if momentum goes against you, it doesn't meant you are a good team or bad team. We've got some confidence about the way we're playing but they didn't give up."

Castleford: Dorn, Gibson, Webster, Shenton, Carney, Finn, Gale, Lynch, Milner, Millington, O. Holmes, McMeeken, Springer.

Replacements: Boyle, Cook, Moors, Roberts.

Warrington: Russell, Ormsby, Ratchford, Atkins, Monaghan, O'Brien, Myler, Hill, Clark, Sims, Westwood, Currie, Harrison.

Replacements: Dwyer, Asotasi, Wilde, England.

Att: 7,239.

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL)