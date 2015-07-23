Dominique Peyroux: St Helens sign Samoa international

Peyroux has played 4 games this season for New Zealand Warriors

Super League side St Helens will sign Dominique Peyroux from New Zealand Warriors in 2016 after he agreed a two-year contract.

The versatile 26-year-old can play in the centres and second row.

Peyroux represented the Cook Islands at the 2013 World Cup and has played for Samoa since 2014.

"He is a proven National Rugby League player and will fit well into the systems we have here," boss Keiron Cunningham told the club website.

He began his career at Gold Coast Titans in 2011 before moving to the Warriors in 2013.