Tony Smith: Warrington Wolves need to show 'pride' after defeat

Wolves' loss at Castleford was their third in a row in all competitions

Warrington head coach Tony Smith wants his team to show "pride" for the rest of the season as it looks unlikely they will reach the Super League play-offs.

Wolves' 17-16 loss at Castleford leaves them six points off the top four play-off places with five games left.

Wire have reached the play-off semi-finals for the past four years.

"Rugby league is about going out to try your hardest to win each and every week, regardless of whether you can make finals," the 48-year-old said.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "When you cross that white line you've got to play for the pride of your club and team-mates.

"We've got a big fixture next week against Wigan, and regardless of whether we can mathematically make it or not, we need to go out their and perform to our best."