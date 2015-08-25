Ben Pomeroy: Catalans Dragons centre banned for six games

Ben Pomeroy only returned from suspension in the Catalans win against Castleford when he was sent off again.

Catalans Dragons centre Ben Pomeroy has been banned for six matches and will miss the rest of the Super League season after pleading guilty to a Grade E dangerous throw charge.

The 31-year-old was sent off for a challenge on Ashley Gibson in Saturday's 44-26 win over Castleford.

It was his second dismissal in as many games for the Perpignan club.

The Dragons have four games left this season, so the ban will be carried over to the 2016 campaign.