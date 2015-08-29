Challenge Cup final: Hull KR 0-50 Leeds Rhinos

Media playback is not supported on this device Briscoe gets five tries in Leeds win

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final Hull KR (0) 0 Leeds Rhinos (16) 50 Tries: Briscoe 5, Delaney, McGuire, Singleton, Burrow Goals: Sinfield 7

Tom Briscoe became the first man to score five tries in a Challenge Cup final as holders Leeds Rhinos beat Hull KR by a record margin at Wembley.

Leeds were in charge from the moment that Brett Delaney's early try was awarded by the video referee.

On top of former Hull FC winger Briscoe's haul of tries, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow and Brad Singleton also crossed.

And captain Kevin Sinfield kicked seven goals on his final Wembley appearance.

Briscoe beat the mark of another Leeds player, Leroy Rivett, who scored four times in the Rhinos' 52-16 win over London Broncos in 1999, and earned the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.

Sinfield's 14 points with the boot added extra spice to an afternoon when the rugby union-bound Leeds skipper along with 37-year-old veteran Jamie Peacock, was saying his Wembley farewell.

Leeds set new record winning margin The record score in a Challenge Cup final remains Leeds' own 52-16 win over London Broncos at the old Wembley in 1999. But this broke the record, set that day 16 years ago, for the biggest winning margin.

Rovers, with fit-again Albert Kelly back in the team for the first time since the semi-final win over Warrington, needed to start well against the favourites.

But they were on the back foot from the moment that Leeds' opening try was awarded by the video referee in the seventh minute.

Leeds then struck twice in three minutes as McGuire touched down from Joel Moon's inside pass before Briscoe danced his way over down the same right flank.

Any hopes Rovers might have had of turning it around depended on being the first side to score after the break.

But they were shattered when Briscoe jumped highest to take a Maurice Blair up-and-under, tiptoed his way clear of any challengers and then went the length of the field, just evading the late challenge of covering winger Ken Sio to score his second try.

Replacement forward Singleton then went in down the right, before Briscoe completed his hat-trick in the same corner. And in the final seven minutes replacement scrum-half Burrow went clear to score before Briscoe grabbed two more to create further history.

The controversial first Leeds try

Brett Delaney scored Leeds' first try from close range

Leeds' veteran prop Peacock lost the ball in a challenge from Rovers forward Kevin Larroyer as he attempted to barge his way over the line in only the seventh minute.

After the ball ran loose and Delaney followed up to ground the ball, referee Ben Thaler referred the decision upstairs.

The video referee adjudged that Peacock had not been tackled fairly and that the ball had been 'stripped' from his grasp, meaning 'play on' and, when Sinfield added the extras from in front of the posts, the afternoon went downhill for Rovers from then on.

Wembley farewell for Peacock and Sinfield

Leeds skipper Sinfield and Peacock both ended up as Wembley winners for the second time.

Sinfield has captained the Rhinos in all of his seven finals, breaking St Helens great Eric Ashton's record for the most appearances as a skipper.

In his final Wembley appearance before switching codes at the end of the season to join Yorkshire Carnegie, Sinfield kicked seven goals before stepping forward to lift the trophy for the second time in two years.

Peacock, three years Sinfield's senior at 37, was also appearing in his seventh final before he retires at the end of the season to join Hull KR as football manager.

He had twice been a Challenge Cup winner with Bradford, in addition to last year's victory with Leeds. But, while both those winner's medals for the Bulls came against his current side, they also both came while Wembley was being rebuilt - at Murrayfield, in 2000, and at the Millennium Stadium, in 2003.

Emotional Wembley afternoon for Lizzie Jones

Media playback is not supported on this device Danny Jones: Widow Lizzie Jones' emotional performance of Abide With Me

The Challenge Cup final has never been short of emotion since it was first contested by Wigan and Dewsbury at Wembley in 1928.

And the annual rendition of the rugby league hymn Abide With Me has always been a well-supported part of the occasion.

It was especially emotional this year as it was sung by Lizzie Jones, the widow of rugby league player Danny Jones, who died in May of a previously undetected hereditary heart disease after collapsing during a game between his club Keighley Cougars and London Skolars.

Lizzie Jones, a professional singer, earned a standing ovation as, accompanied at the end of her performance by the couple's nine-month-old twins, she brought tears to many eyes.

Post-match reaction

Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield told BBC Sport:

"It's my last Challenge Cup final and I'm so pleased to have got another winner's medal. I feel very proud to have played for a great club for so long. We wanted to end the right way and win trophies on the way out.

"Our forwards were outstanding and we got the job done with a real team performance. And I'm really pleased for Tom Briscoe. To do that in a final takes some doing.

"I know how tough it is to lose here so I really feel for Hull KR. The scoreboard might not reflect it, but they still gave us a real game."

Hull KR captain Tyrone McCarthy told BBC Sport:

"At half-time we felt relatively happy. We were still in the game, even at 16-0.

"We were competing and matching them and we had chances but, in finals, in big games like this, you've got to take them.

"In the second half, there were simply too many errors."

Hull KR: Dixon, Mantellato, Welham, Salter, Sio, Blair, Kelly, Walker, Lunt, Puletua, Larroyer, Horne, McCarthy.

Replacements: Boudebza, Donaldson, Tilse, Allgood.

Leeds: Hardaker, T. Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Sinfield, McGuire, Garbutt, Cuthbertson, Peacock, S. Ward, Ablett, Delaney.

Replacements: Burrow, Leuluai, Achurch, Singleton.

Att: 80,140

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)