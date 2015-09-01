Challenge Cup: BBC TV to cover competition until 2020

Media playback is not supported on this device Briscoe gets five tries in Leeds win

The BBC will televise the Challenge Cup until 2020 after agreeing a deal with the Rugby Football League.

The broadcaster will show the final live as well as matches in the sixth round, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The new deal also includes Super League highlights, which will be shown on BBC television until 2020.

The announcement comes three days after Leeds Rhinos beat Hull Kingston Rovers by a record margin of 50-0 to win this year's Challenge Cup at Wembley.

"The Challenge Cup has a rich heritage and I am delighted that we have agreed a deal with the BBC that ensures one of the major national sporting events of the year will continue to be watched by millions of fans across the country," said RFL chief executive Nigel Wood.

The new contract also ensures rugby league coverage continues on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio 5 live sports extra.

BBC director of sport Barbara Slater said the corporation's television, radio and online offering combined to "showcase the sport to the widest possible audiences".

She also highlighted the BBC's coverage of international rugby league, such as the 2016 Four Nations and the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, which is being staged in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.