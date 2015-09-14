Adrian Morley: Salford Red Devils prop ready for retirement

Adrian Morley has featured 25 times so far in his final season

Salford prop Adrian Morley says it is "a weight off" now that he has announced his retirement.

The 38-year-old former Great Britain international will quit the game at the end of the season and become an ambassador for the Super League side.

"I've no regrets," Morley told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I've been wrestling with the idea for a number of weeks now, and when I did make the decision, it was a bit of a weight off my shoulders."

He added: "I think it is definitely the right time - I still feel as though I can contribute the next few games but then I'm going to enjoy putting the feet up."

Salford-born Morley, who won the 2005 Super League title with Bradford, started his career at Leeds and has also played at Warrington and NRL side Sydney Roosters.

He played in his final home game for his hometown club as they beat Sheffield 53-34 at the AJ Bell Stadium last weekend.

"It's been a really, really emotional week starting with the birth of my third child on Wednesday, the announcement of the retirement on Thursday and this being the last home game," he stated.

"There was a little tear welling in the eye when I was coming out but then you have to remember there is a game to play here so I had to keep it in check."