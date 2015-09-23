Tommy Makinson: St Helens wing lost confidence after surgery

Tommy Makinson scored the winning try against Wigan in the 2014 Grand Final

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson says he has been "shocked" by his loss of form and confidence after undergoing surgery on a broken leg.

The 23-year-old has played in four games after recovering from the injury he suffered against Salford in June.

"The type of personality I have, I thought I'd come straight back into top form," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I thought I'd be flying, scoring, getting a few tries and playing really well and it was a bit of a shock."

Makinson, who has scored 20 tries in his 23 appearances for Saints this season, added: "It's [about] confidence when you've broke your leg like that - confidence running the ball back, getting involved in tackles and things like that.

"Now I feel like I'm getting back into it and I feel like I can really start gaining that confidence for the form I was in before I left."

Saints play their final game of the Super 8s against Warrington on Thursday and go top of Super League ahead of the play-offs with a win.