Tommy Makinson: St Helens wing lost confidence after surgery
-
- From the section Rugby League
St Helens winger Tommy Makinson says he has been "shocked" by his loss of form and confidence after undergoing surgery on a broken leg.
The 23-year-old has played in four games after recovering from the injury he suffered against Salford in June.
"The type of personality I have, I thought I'd come straight back into top form," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.
"I thought I'd be flying, scoring, getting a few tries and playing really well and it was a bit of a shock."
Makinson, who has scored 20 tries in his 23 appearances for Saints this season, added: "It's [about] confidence when you've broke your leg like that - confidence running the ball back, getting involved in tackles and things like that.
"Now I feel like I'm getting back into it and I feel like I can really start gaining that confidence for the form I was in before I left."
Saints play their final game of the Super 8s against Warrington on Thursday and go top of Super League ahead of the play-offs with a win.