The BBC Super League Show looks at George Williams growing influence at Super League Grand Final hopefuls Wigan.

Williams, 20, has been a key part of the Warriors squad alongside England scrum-half Matty Smith, triggering speculation he could join his team-mate in the international fold.

Pundits Luke Robinson and Paul Rowley discuss the hometown product who is helping Shaun Wane's side to tick in the Super 8s.

Watch the latest from the Super League Show here.

Available to UK users only.