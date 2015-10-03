The Qualifiers: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 24-16 Bradford Bulls

Wakefield Wildcats finished bottom of Super League before the Super 8s

The Qualifiers Wakefield (6) 24 Tries: Kirmond, Mullally, Washbrook, Moore Goals: Arundel, Tansey 3 Bradford (0) 16 Tries: Williams, Blythe, Purtell Goal: Addy 2

Wakefield ensured they will play in Super League again next season with a tight victory over Bradford in the Million Pound Game.

Captain Danny Kirmond powered over to give the hosts a 6-0 lead at the break.

Anthony Mullally extended the Wildcats' lead, but Danny Williams and Matty Blythe got Bulls to within two points.

Danny Washbrook and Adrian Purtell exchanged tries before Wakefield's Scott Moore crossed to condemn Bradford to a second year in the Championship.

The Bulls were looking to return to Super League at the first time of asking after their relegation to the second tier along with London Broncos last year.

After centre Blythe's diving effort was ruled out, it took until the 15th minute for the first score to come when Kirmond capitalised on some neat interplay between Pita Godinet and Jacob Miller.

In the second half, Moore's quick dart from dummy half set up Mullally from short range before Purtell found Williams with a speculative flick pass to cross at the other end.

After an excellent Jake Mullaney break, Bradford worked it wide where Blythe was able to press down a loose ball.

Another smart line was found by Washbrook to extend the lead, only for the Bulls to respond when Purtell powered over.

Danny Addy missed a late penalty kick to level the game, and a superb break by on-loan Moore secured Wakefield's win.

The power of Super League All four teams that finished in the bottom four before the Super 8s split will be playing in Super League next season - Wakefield join Hull KR, Widnes and Salford in the top flight

Wakefield: Tansey; Lyne, Tupou, Arundel, Johnstone; Miller, Godinet; Scruton, Sio, Simon, Kirmond, Washbrook, Annakin.

Replacements: Lauitiiti, Mullally, Moore, Yates.

Bradford: Mullaney; Blythe, Nielsen, Purtell, Williams; Gaskell, Siejka; Clough, O'Brien, Sidlow, Olbison, Ferguson, Addy.

Replacements: Pitts, Baile, Lauaki, Crossley.

Referee: Joe Cobb (RFL)

Attendance: 7,236

