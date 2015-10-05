Man of Steel 2015: Zak Hardaker wins Super League player award

Hardaker (centre) was sent on an anger-management course by his club this year

Zak Hardaker has been named Super League Man of Steel for playing an instrumental role in taking Leeds Rhinos to within one win of the treble.

Fellow players adjudged the 23-year-old full-back to have made the biggest impact in this season's competition.

Rhinos boss Brian McDermott was named coach of the year, with his side having already won the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders' Shield this season.

They will face Wigan Warriors in Saturday's Grand Final.

Wigan stand-off George Williams was named Super League's young player of the year.

Hardaker was sent by his club on an anger-management course, fined and ordered to do 20 hours a week voluntary work after admitting assaulting a student in February.

"He's relentless, he shows up week in, week out and it's on the biggest stage where he seems to do it as well," said McDermott.

"He's a tough competitor and he can hold his nerve."