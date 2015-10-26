Matthew Haggarty: Salford Red Devils sign St Helens prop

Matthew Haggarty (centre) has not played for St Helens since joining them last year

Super League side Salford Red Devils have signed St Helens prop Matthew Haggarty on a season-long loan for the 2016 campaign.

The 24-year-old moved to Saints from Dewsbury in February but was sent back on loan to the Championship side.

He also spent time in League One playing at Rochdale in 2015.

"I'm excited to be back at Salford, it's where I started and I'm looking forward to getting some game time," he told Salford's club website.

"With Tim Sheens overseeing things here at Salford I think it'll be a good year to be part of the club and I already know a few of the team too."