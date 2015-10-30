Bill Tupou: Kiwi winger extends Wakefield stay

Bill Tupou played nine games for Wakefield between June and the end of the season

Winger Bill Tupou has signed a one-year deal with Super League side Wakefield after a successful short-term stint in the 2015 season.

Tupou, 25, left Canberra Raiders in June to join Brian Smith's side and made nine appearances for the Wildcats, helping secure their top-flight status.

He joins Ash Gibson, Liam Finn, Sean Morris and Ben Shulver among the arrivals at Belle Vue.

"It is a great time to be at the club," Tupou said.

"It is fascinating to be working under Brian Smith, I learnt so much from him in the short space of time last season and I am looking forward to continuing this learning process in 2016."