Ben Jones-Bishop: Wakefield sign Salford winger

Ben Jones-Bishop scored 16 tries for Salford last season

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Salford Red Devils winger Ben Jones-Bishop on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old scored 16 tries in 25 appearances for the Red Devils last month after joining from Leeds Rhinos.

Coach Brian Smith told the club website: "The signing of Ben is another highlight of our preparations for progress in Super League in 2016.

"Young, fast and coming back home to West Yorkshire add a great feel to the qualities Ben will bring to our team."