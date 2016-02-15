Willie Mason: Catalans Dragons sign veteran Australia prop

Willie Mason played almost 300 NRL games during his 15-year career with Manly, Newcastle, Sydney Rooster, North Queensland and Canterbury

Catalans Dragons have signed former Australia and New South Wales prop Willie Mason on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old, who played six Super League games for Hull KR in 2011 before moving to French rugby union side Toulon, was at Manly last season.

He played 290 NRL games during his 15-year career spent with five clubs, including Canterbury, where he won the 2004 Premiership.

"Willie knows the job a prop has to do," coach Laurent Frayssinous said.

"He is a physical and aggressive player, both in attack and in defence and we have spoken a lot about the quality of our group and he is really excited to join the club."

Frayssinous' Dragons side have lost their first two games in Super League this season, with defeats by Wigan and Hull FC.

Veteran front-rower Mason scored seven tries and played 24 tests for the Kangaroos, including the famous Great Britain 2006 Tri-Series defeat in Sydney where he struck Stuart Fielden and was involved in a scuffle with tourists captain Jamie Peacock.

He also played 13 games for the Blues in State of Origin, scoring once.