SLS2: The future of the World Club Series

After a second successive 3-0 win for Australian teams in the World Club Series, players, coaches and pundits talk about the merits of the competition.

Hull KR football manager Jamie Peacock argues that he would not be in favour of increasing the salary cap in England while Warrington prop Ashton Sims says gulf between Super League and NRL is not as great as the scorelines suggest.

