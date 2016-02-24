BBC Sport - SLS2: The future of the World Club Series

SLS2: The future of the World Club Series

After a second successive 3-0 win for Australian teams in the World Club Series, players, coaches and pundits talk about the merits of the competition.

Hull KR football manager Jamie Peacock argues that he would not be in favour of increasing the salary cap in England while Warrington prop Ashton Sims says gulf between Super League and NRL is not as great as the scorelines suggest.

The Super League Show is shown on BBC One, every Monday night in the north of England (transmission times vary), with a BBC Two lunchtime repeat on Tuesdays while the show is also available all week on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories