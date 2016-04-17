Challenge Cup: Hunslet Hawks 14-50 Salford Red Devils

Josh Griffin is Salford's leading try scorer this season with 11 in all competitions

Challenge Cup Hunslet (8) 14 Tries: Lee, Flanagan, Duckworth Goals: Ansell Salford (32) 50 Tries: Griffin 3, Bibby 2, Lui 2, Lannon, Wood Goals: Dobson 3, O'Brien 4

Salford reached the sixth round of the Challenge Cup with a comfortable victory at League One side Hunslet.

Ryan Lannon, Jake Bibby and Josh Griffin went over inside the first 10 minutes for the Super League club.

Griffin, Josh Wood and Robert Lui crossed to stretch the lead before half-time, despite tries from Hunslet's Jack Lee and George Flanagan.

Lui and Bibby added their second tries, and Griffin completed his hat-trick after James Duckworth's try for Hawks.

Widnes also advanced to Round Six by beating League One leaders Rochdale, while Halifax thrashed Lock Lane 80-4 in their fifth-round tie.

Hunslet: Watson; Duckworth, Faal, Mvududu, Barnett; Thomas, Ansell; Haley, Lee, Reed, Crane, Normington, MacKay.

Replacements: Flanagan, Bell, Robinson, Williams.

Salford: O'Brien; Evalds, Sau, Griffin, Bibby; Lui, Dobson; A Walne, Wood, Joseph, J Walne, Sarsfield, Lannon.

Replacements: Krasniqi, Hauraki, Jones, Haggarty.

Referee: James Child