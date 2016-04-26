Danny Tickle: Castleford Tigers sign veteran forward until end of season

Danny Tickle scored 248 points in 45 appearances for Widnes

Castleford Tigers have signed experienced forward Danny Tickle on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old former Wigan Warriors and Hull FC man was a free agent having been released by Widnes Vikings last month.

"I'm really grateful that Castleford have given me the opportunity to get back in to the game," he said.

"I'm here till the end of the season and it's my opportunity to prove myself and my capabilities."

Tickle has not played in Super League since being assaulted outside a nightclub in Manchester in November.