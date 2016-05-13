Super League: Wigan Warriors 16-30 Hull FC

Sam Tomkins helped Wigan to a league and cup double in 2013 before leaving for the NRL

Wigan (4) 16 Tries: Gildart, Bateman, S Tomkins Goals: Smith 2 Hull FC (18) 30 Tries: Sneyd, Michaels, Taylor, Shaul, Talanoa Goals: Sneyd 5

Sam Tomkins scored a try on his Wigan Warriors return but they lost to Hull FC, who moved level on points with Super League leaders Warrington.

Marc Sneyd put Hull ahead while Steve Michaels and Scott Taylor helped them to a 14-0 lead within 15 minutes.

Oliver Gildart and John Bateman scored for the hosts before Tomkins went over to pull Wigan to within two points.

But Jamie Shaul and Fetuli Talanoa both went over to end Wigan's fightback and seal a 10th Super League win of 2016.

The result, Hull's ninth win in 10 games, took the Black and Whites above Catalans and level on 20 points with Warrington, who have played a game fewer.

Wigan, who clawed their way back to 18-16 down prior to Shaul's try, slipped to their fifth defeat of the season and drop a place to fifth after St Helens beat Salford 34-20.

England international Tomkins started on the bench and came on before the break to make his first appearance for Wigan since helping them to victory in the 2013 Grand Final against Warrington.

The 27-year-old full-back rejoined the club for the 2016 season after two years with NRL side New Zealand Warriors, but had not played since suffering knee ligament damage while playing against West Tigers last August.

Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane told Sky Sports:

"We started poor. We got out-muscled and they ran a bit harder than us. They're far bigger than us, we're a detailed team and our detail wasn't there and because of that we gave penalties away.

"I'm disappointed with our performance. We had a chance to get back into the game in the second half and we just threw it away. We didn't give ourselves a chance to win.

"We got what we deserved. I wish they had beat us by more because we were miles off."

Hull FC coach Lee Radford:

"We knew we had to be right on our game to get anything out of tonight and thankfully we were.

"In the second half we were a bit reserved in how we were playing. We went into our shell and it worked against us - it always does when you play a team like that.

"They've been an unbelievably successful club over the last five or six years and you could see why. I thought Bateman for them was absolutely outstanding tonight.

"We just got to make sure we don't get carried away, stay grounded and keep working hard. That's what got us the results we have."

Wigan: Sarginson; Charnley, Gildart, Bateman, Manfredi; Williams, Smith; Crosby, Powell, Mossop, J Tomkins, Isa, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: S Tomkins, Clubb, Tautai, Sutton.

Hull FC: Shaul; Michaels, Fonua, Yeaman, Talanoa; Pryce, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Washbrook, Ellis.

Replacements: Green, Thompson, Manu, Bowden.

Referee: Ben Thaler

Attendance: 15,083