Luke Gale: Castleford scrum-half signs five-year contract
-
- From the section Rugby League
Acting Castleford captain Luke Gale has signed a new five-year contract with the Super League club.
The 27-year-old scrum-half, who joined from Bradford Bulls in 2014, was under contract until 2017 but had been linked with a move away from The Jungle.
"It's great to be able to put all the rumours to bed," said Gale.
"I did have interest from elsewhere but I always wanted to stay here and I'd like to see out the rest of my career here at Castleford Tigers."
Coach Daryl Powell said: "Luke Gale has been outstanding since he signed at Castleford Tigers and I expect him to improve every year he is with us.
"I fully expect him to become the next England half-back and look forward to him continuing to grow as a person and a player within our environment."