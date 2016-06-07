BBC Sport - Super League Show Rewind: The snazziest titles on television? BBC2 Floodlit Trophy

The snazziest titles on television?

Rugby league and television have long enjoyed a positive relationship, from the early broadcasts of the Challenge Cup final right the way through to the player mics, slo-mo replays and multiple angle coverage of today's competitions.

Back in the 1960 and 1970s, a competition was introduced to bring more rugby league to the TV schedules in the shape of the midweek Floodlit Trophy.

Hull FC - seen here beating Leigh in the semi-finals at the old Boulevard - were the final winners of a competition which, if it did not threaten the Challenge Cup for prestige, at the least laid claim to the best opening titles in televised sport.

You can see more Super League Show rewind action on the show every Monday night on BBC One in the north of England, the nationwide repeat on BBC Two on Tuesdays and on the iPlayer all week.

Top Stories