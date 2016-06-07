Rugby league and television have long enjoyed a positive relationship, from the early broadcasts of the Challenge Cup final right the way through to the player mics, slo-mo replays and multiple angle coverage of today's competitions.

Back in the 1960 and 1970s, a competition was introduced to bring more rugby league to the TV schedules in the shape of the midweek Floodlit Trophy.

Hull FC - seen here beating Leigh in the semi-finals at the old Boulevard - were the final winners of a competition which, if it did not threaten the Challenge Cup for prestige, at the least laid claim to the best opening titles in televised sport.

