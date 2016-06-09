Macgraff Leuluai: Widnes Vikings back-rower signs contract extension

Macgraff Leuluai has scored two tries in five Super League games for Widnes this season

Widnes second-rower Macgraff Leuluai has signed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

New Zealand-born Leuluai, 26, has made 92 league appearances for the Vikings since signing from Championship leaders Leigh in 2011.

"MacGraff is what this group is all about, hard working and honest," head coach Denis Betts told the club website.

"I am really pleased to have secured his services for the next two seasons."

Widnes are currently eighth in the Super League table, 10 points outside the top four, but three points clear of ninth-placed Hull KR.