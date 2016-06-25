Challenge Cup: Hull FC 22-8 Catalans Dragons

Hooker Danny Houghton eased over for Hull FC's third try of the afternoon

Hull FC (12) 22 Tries: Michaels, Pritchard, Houghton Goals: Sneyd 5 Catalans Dragons (4) 8 Tries: Garcia, Yaha

Hull FC beat Catalans Dragons to earn a 10th consecutive win and reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The Super League leaders fell behind to Benjamin Garcia's early score, but hit back through tries from Steve Michaels and Frank Pritchard.

Danny Houghton extended Hull FC's lead after the break but Fouad Yaha crossed in the corner to reduce the deficit.

Marc Sneyd's goal-kicking bolstered the advantage as Hull moved closer to their first Challenge Cup triumph since 2005.

Victory saw Hull join Wakefield and Warrington in Saturday's draw for the last four, after their respective wins on Thursday and Friday.

Catalans, the 2007 finalists, have never won the Challenge Cup and were deservedly beaten at the KCOM Stadium.

The French side took the lead through Garcia but, over the course of the match, lost the battle of the forwards in a bruising, physical encounter.

A fine 40-20 kick from Thomas Bosc led to Yaha's second-half try for Dragons but Sneyd's two second-half penalty goals helped make Hull's win safe.

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford told BBC Radio Humberside:

"The game didn't pan out like we expected but we defended fantastically and we're really pleased to still be in the draw.

"I say this all the time, to be the best you've got the beat the best, whether that is the Keepmoat, Langtree Park or wherever the semi-finals are going to be played."

Hull FC: Shaul; Michaels, Fonua, Yeaman, Talanoa; Tuimavave, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis.

Replacements: Green, Bowden, Pritchard, Washbrook.

Catalans Dragons: Escare; Broughton, Garcia, Richards, Yaha; Carney, Albert; Mason, Pelissier, Casty, Stewart, Horo, Baitieri.

Replacements: Taylor, Bousquet, Mounis, Bosc.

Referee: Ben Thaler