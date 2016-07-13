State of Origin 2016: New South Wales 18-14 Queensland

Tyson Frizell has now scored in each of his two Origin appearances for New South Wales

New South Wales (6) 18 Tries: Frizell, Fifita, Jennings Goals: Maloney 2, Gallen Queensland (4) 14 Tries: Inglis, Cooper, Boyd Goal: Thurston

Michael Jennings' late try gave New South Wales an 18-14 win that denied Queensland a first State of Origin clean sweep since 2010.

Blues went behind when Greg Inglis scored early, but Tyson Frizell crossed in reply and David Fifita added to the Blues' lead after half-time.

Gavin Cooper's debut score gave Maroons hope and it looked as though they had won when Darius Boyd touched down.

Jennings nicked it with two to go, with the departing Paul Gallen converting.

There was a spiteful edge to the game with both sides down to 12 on occasions, while the 12-3 penalty count cost Queensland.

Having been hit by the early Inglis try, New South Wales rallied before their home crowd and were rewarded eventually when Wales international Frizell bumped his way across for a second try in as many Origin games.

Maroons half-back Cooper Cronk was the victim of repeat offences from Queensland to leave Kevin Walters' side with 12 men, but crucially the Blues were unable to add to the score during that key 10-minute period before the break.

State of Origin 2016 Game one: Sydney - NSW 4-6 QLD Game two: Brisbane - QLD 26-16 NSW

It took just a minute for New South Wales to edge further in front as James Maloney's bomb was touched back, hacked on by Wade Graham and then touched down in goal by Fifita.

There was some frustration from the Queenslanders given that Jennings was in front of play when Graham kicked ahead, but referee Gerard Sutton confirmed that the Parramatta centre was deemed to be inactive.

Cooper's try on his first appearance at the age of 30 proved doubly damaging for Blues, who saw Fifita sin-binned for running in and dragging the North Queensland back-rower to the ground.

Blues, back to a full complement, were protecting their two-point lead well before a teasing kick saw Josh Mansour slip and Boyd retained his composure to cross for a 17th Origin score.

Yet Jennings had the last word to swing the game back to New South Wales and deny the Maroons a 3-0 series win.

Fond farewells and warm welcomes

Gallen departed the Origin arena in his 24th outing - slotting a late conversion to bow out before the Sydney crowd, as did Queensland's Corey Parker, who made his 19th and last appearance.

For Cooper, it was a debut to remember until the late drama, with Graham and James Tedesco running out winners on their maiden appearances.

New South Wales: Tedesco; Ferguson, Jennings, Dugan, Mansour; Moylan, Maloney; Woods, Farah, Gallen, Graham, Jackson, Frizell.

Replacements: J. Bird, Tamou, Klemmer, Fifita.

Queensland: Boyd; Oates, Inglis, O'Neill, Gagai; Thurston, Cronk; Scott, Smith, Myles, Gillett, Thaiday, Parker.

Replacements: Cooper, McGuire, Guerra, Lillyman.

Referee: Gerard Sutton (Australia)