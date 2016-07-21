Shaun Wane: Wigan Warriors coach unhappy at Taulima Tautai's treatment

Taulima Tautai
Taulima Tautai joined Wigan from Wakefield in 2015

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane has criticised the way in which Taulima Tautai was suspended.

The Australian prop, 28, was given a two-match ban for his tackle on Leeds' Adam Cuthbertson, but it has been reduced to one-game after an appeal.

Leeds head coach Brain McDermott had been critical of Tautai's tackle in his post-match comments.

"I thought we were hard done by regardless of what some of the media were saying," said Wane.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: "The comments from Leeds after the game before the match review panel met massively influenced everything, which I think is really, really poor and disappointing.

"There were Leeds players running to the referee and if that is where we are going, I feel very sorry for our game - when you're going to a referee trying to get a player sent off it's not what rugby league is all about.

"If there is problem with Tautai's technique then I will work on it, but the disciplinary panel saw sense and saw it wasn't what everyone was talking about."

