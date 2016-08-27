Media playback is not supported on this device Challenge Cup final: Hull FC 12-10 Warrington Wolves

Hull FC (0) 12 Tries: Fonua, Shaul Goals: Sneyd 2 Warrington (6) 10 Tries: Russell, Currie Goal: Gidley

Hull FC came from behind to beat Warrington as Jamie Shaul's late, converted try earned their first Challenge Cup win at Wembley.

The Black and Whites had previously won the famous old trophy only three times in 16 finals - but never at Wembley.

It looked as if the jinx would remain when Wire led 10-0 with tries from Matty Russell and Ben Currie.

But centre Mahe Fonua and full-back Shaul scored after the hour with man of the match Marc Sneyd converting both.

Sneyd won the Lance Todd Trophy as much for his superb kicking from hand, which triggered both late tries, as his two critical goals.

But Hull were also indebted to tireless hooker Danny Houghton, who made a try-saving tackle to deny Currie with two minutes remaining.

Deadlock broken after intense start

After 34 minutes of intriguing, pulsating thrust and counterthrust between Super League's top two teams, the deadlock was broken by Warrington.

Chris Sandow's 80-metre gallop after intercepting Frank Pritchard's pass was ended just short of the line by Shaul's desperate last-ditch tackle, but, from the play-the-ball, winger Russell wriggled free to cross.

The outstanding Daryl Clark weaved through the Hull defence to feed Currie for the second try, but Kurt Gidley missed the kick, having earlier sent an even more kickable penalty wide.

Hull fought back to win, led by captain Gareth Ellis, who lifted the trophy for the first time after two previous failed attempts.

Two superb kicks from scrum-half Sneyd, the first a 40-20 to set up an attacking platform and then an up and under which centre Fonua grabbed to dive over, got Hull back in the match.

They thought they would be denied when, from another quality Sneyd kick, winger Steve Michaels failed to get sufficient downward pressure on the ball ahead of Warrington's Stefan Ratchford.

But Sneyd still had another bomb to deliver and created Shaul's match-winner, his 53rd try in 78 games for Hull.

Hull's hoodoo ends

Hull's previous Challenge Cup win was over Leeds in Cardiff in 2005, while Wembley was being rebuilt.

In 1982 they beat Widnes in a replay at Elland Road after drawing at Wembley, while their 1914 win over Wakefield at Thrum Hall, Halifax came nine years before the original Wembley was built.

Wembley misery for Wire

Warrington went into the game having won the trophy in 2009, 2010 and 2012, but this ended their run of being undefeated at the rebuilt Wembley.

They had just four players left from their most recent victory - Ryan Atkins, captain Chris Hill, Ratchford and Ben Westwood.

It was a sixth Challenge Cup final defeat in seven appearances for Ryan Bailey, whose only win came with Leeds in 2014.

Man of the match: Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Sneyd set up both Hull tries with high kicks and then held his nerve to slot over the winning goal with five minutes remaining

Reaction

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford: "We've beaten St Helens, Catalans, Wigan and now Warrington - I don't think anyone can begrudge us taking the trophy home to Hull.

"They were phenomenal. We didn't play pretty by any stretch and there were some periods where we looked gone, but we found a bit."

Captain Gareth Ellis: "To come back from 10-0 down in a tough game, the lads worked so hard.

"It means so much to me, this group of players and this club. I'm lost for words."

Warrington head coach Tony Smith: "It's a game of inches sometimes. We probably just allowed them back in with a few of our errors.

"There wasn't much between the two teams. I thought it was a great game of rugby league.

"We're hurting. We don't like the feeling of it, we've got to accept it, we've got to handle it with dignity and we've got to learn from it, and we will."

Hull: Shaul; Michaels, Fonua, Yeaman, Talanoa; Tuimavave, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis.

Replacements: Bowden, Pritchard, Washbrook, Green.

Warrington: Ratchford; Russell, T King, Atkins, Evans; Gidley, Sandow; Hill, Clark, Sims, Currie, Hughes, Westerman.

Replacements: Dwyer, G King, Westwood, Bailey.

Referee: Gareth Hewer