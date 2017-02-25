Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toronto win first-ever Challenge Cup match

Newly established Canadian rugby league side Toronto Wolfpack have won their first-ever game, beating Siddal in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Toronto, the first transatlantic sports team, won 14-6 against the amateur West Yorkshire side.

Ryan Burroughs scored the Wolfpack's opening try, but the Halifax outfit took the lead after the break.

Tries from Greg Worthington and Adam Sidlow sealed Toronto's victory, before Fui Fui Moi Moi was sent off late on.

'Toronto could struggle to break Canada'

Toronto start their League 1 season against London Skolars next weekend, but will play away fixtures in England until May because of Canada's weather, when English sides will then fly out to play them, with all their costs covered.

This pattern will continue throughout the campaign in five-week blocks of Toronto playing in England and then teams travelling out to them.

Former Leigh head coach Paul Rowley is in charge of the side, while their director of rugby is former Great Britain, Bradford and Wigan coach Brian Noble.

The club hope to reach Super League in five years and grow the global appeal of the sport.