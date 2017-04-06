Taylor Prell: Warrington Wolves sign Yorkshire Carnegie winger

Taylor Prell scored 13 tries in 34 appearances for Yorkshire Carnegie

Super League side Warrington Wolves have completed the cross-code signing of Yorkshire Carnegie winger Taylor Prell on an 18-month contract.

The 20-year-old former England Under-20 international had been on trial at Wolves where he scored four tries in a reserve game against Hull FC.

"He's shown on the training park that he's able to pick up our game," head coach Tony Smith said.

"Which is a big ask for someone who's played another sport."

Prell was out of contract at the rugby union Championship side Yorkshire this summer and his new deal runs until November 2018.

"I've always liked rugby league and enjoyed watching it and I thought it was an opportunity to have a switch of codes," he said.

"Ultimately, I'd love to reach the top as everyone wants to play for England and represent their country - that would be my highest aim - but I'd love to get a run-out for the first team this season too."