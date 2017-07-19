Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos hooker to retire at the end of the Super League season

Rob Burrow has appeared in 22 finals for Leeds Rhinos, winning 15 trophies

Leeds hooker Rob Burrow will retire at the end of the Super League season.

Burrow, 34, has spent his entire career with the Rhinos, making 486 appearances to date since his debut in 2001.

He has helped the club win seven Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups and will now step into coaching with Leeds.

"I want to go out on my terms; I never wanted to carry on playing just to pick up a shirt and not be involved in the games," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I always wanted to go out on a high and I think now is the right time to move on with the next chapter."

Leeds head coach Brian McDermott told the club website: "Rob will be remembered as one of the greats of our game, not just in the Super League era but throughout the history of the sport."

As well as being the fifth-highest appearance-maker of all time for Leeds, Burrow has won 15 caps for England and five for Great Britain.

Burrow's new role will see him working in the player performance department, and the club's youth and talent development programme.

Meanwhile, academy player Jack Walker, 17, has turned down the offer of a three-year contract with Leeds, citing the desire to "keep options open."