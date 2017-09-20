Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Justin Horo's father Mark and uncle Shane both represented New Zealand internationally

Wakefield Trinity have signed Catalans Dragons second-rower Justin Horo on a two-year deal.

Horo, 31, joined the French side from Manly Sea Eagles for the 2016 season and played in 41 Super League games.

Coach Chris Chester said: "He will add real quality to the pack and provide competition in the back row alongside Danny Kirmond, Matty Ashurst and James Batchelor.

"Justin has a wealth of experience and it is a signing of intent by the club."