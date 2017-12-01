Rugby League World Cup final: BBC TV, radio & online coverage

Media playback is not supported on this device Can England's incredible World Cup run end in glory?

Rugby League World Cup final on the BBC Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen on BBC Radio 5 live.

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the Rugby League World Cup final as England take on defending champions Australia on Saturday.

There will be live coverage on BBC One, Radio 5 live, Connected TV and online from 08:30 GMT, followed by a post-match forum on the Red Button.

There will also be highlights later on Saturday on BBC Two plus video clips online, while Radio 5 live will bring you interviews and analysis as well as a post-match podcast.

The BBC Sport website and app will feature all TV and radio coverage as well as live text commentary from 08:00 GMT, a match report, analysis and video highlights.

There will also be scores and a report from the Women's World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand (05:45 kick-off).

BBC's TV coverage will be hosted by Mark Chapman and feature commentary from rugby league correspondent Dave Woods and analysis from former Great Britain coach Brian Noble and ex-Wigan and St Helens coach Ian Millward.

Further analysis will come from St Helens' Australian coach Justin Holbrook, former New Zealand international Robbie Hunter-Paul and Wigan winger Sam Tomkins.

On BBC Radio 5 live, Stuart Pyke will be the commentator, with former Great Britain international Iestyn Harris alongside him.

Guide to the final

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes.

Saturday, 2 December

Final highlights

18:00-19:00, BBC Two