Super League: Widnes Vikings v Salford Red Devils

Ryan Lannon (right) has not played for Salford Red Devils this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Thursday, 22 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes Vikings have retained the squad named for their abandoned game against Wakefield as they take on Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

Heavy snowfall before and during last Saturday's game forced an abandonment after just 27 minutes of play.

Derrell Olpherts could make his first Super League appearance for Salford since joining the club last summer.

Forward Ryan Lannon may also play his first game of the 2018 season for Ian Watson's side.

Widnes (from): Burke, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Inu, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby.