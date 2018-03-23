Super League: Warrington Wolves 34-24 Wakefield Trinity

Tom Lineham's third try of the night came with four minutes remaining

Betfred Super League Warrington (12) 34 Tries: Lineham 3, Goodwin, Cooper, Murdoch-Masila Goals: Goodwin 2, Ratchford 3 Wakefield (14) 24 Tries: Lyne, Tupou, Finn, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop Goals: Finn, Randell

Wakefield suffered a second consecutive Super League defeat as Warrington controlled the second half to claim victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Tom Lineham crossed for a hat-trick of tries, opening the scoring early on.

Reece Lyne, Bill Tupou and Liam Finn's scores gave Trinity a 14-12 half-time lead after Lineham's second for Wolves.

But Bryson Goodwin, Mike Cooper and Ben Murdoch-Masila all crossed as the hosts dominated, aided by Stefan Ratchford's boot, before Lineham's late third.

Ben Jones-Bishop grabbed a very late consolation for the visitors, after Tom Johnstone's score had pulled points back for Trinity midway through the second half, but the night belonged to Warrington.

Former England winger Josh Charnley was made to wait for his Super League return following his move from Sale, as he did not feature for the hosts, despite being named in the pre-match squad.

Defeat for Wakefield, whose game against Widnes Vikings was abandoned last time out, continued their recent downturn in results after winning the first four matches of the season.

Warrington coach Steve Price: "Both of our wingers have been challenged and put on notice so for Tom to score three tries it was a great display by him.

"Josh [Charnley] has a bit of work to do to understand our systems and structures and Tom and Mitch Brown have been doing a reasonable job for us so I've got some tough decisions to make next week, which is a good position to be in.

"There were periods when we didn't get our tackle control right and that was frustrating at times but there were periods when we were exceptional in that regard.

"Overall it's a tick in the right direction, it's the first time we've scored that amount of points this year so we can draw a lot of positives and confidence from that."

Wakefield coach Chris Chester: "There are no excuses. We just got beat by the better side.

"Warrington played well and the best I've seen them play this year and certainly the best in the way they attacked against us where we struggled on the right edge. We did ok with the ball but we weren't willing to do the tough stuff tonight and that let us down.

"We had some really good spells, especially towards the back end of the first half and a decent spell in the middle of the second half.

"But we started the game really poorly and then again at the start of the second half when Warrington kind of put the game to bed."

Warrington: Ratchford, Lineham, Goodwin, King, M Brown, K Brown, Roberts, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Westwood, Hughes, King.

Substitutes: Murdoch-Masila, Akauola, Philbin, Livett,

Wakefield: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Finn, Randell, England, Kirmond, Ashurst, Horo, Hirst.

Substitutes: Pauli, Huby, Hampshire, Arona.

Referee: James Child.