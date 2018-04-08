Super League: Wakefield Trinity 26-28 Leeds Rhinos

Leeds centre Kallum Watkins has scored nine tries in 10 appearances this season

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 26 Tries: Miller, Wood, Ashurst, Jowitt Goals: Hampshire 5 Leeds (6) 28 Tries: Watkins 2, Handley, Singleton, Walters Goals: Watkins 4

Two Kallum Watkins tries helped Leeds Rhinos earn a hard-fought victory at Wakefield Trinity in Super League.

Watkins touched down from Richie Myler's kick, but Rhinos trailed at half-time after tries from Jacob Miller and Kyle Wood for the hosts.

Matty Ashurst's try added to Trinity's lead, before Watkins and Brad Singleton went over for Leeds.

Josh Walters put Rhinos eight points ahead, with Max Jowitt's late try not enough for Wakefield.

The result extended Rhinos' unbeaten run to three games, keeping them fourth in the table with six wins from their opening nine games of the season.

They were helped by another fine performance from Watkins, who has scored nine tries in his past six games.

Wakefield have now dropped their past four games, but once again showed how close they are to competing with the strongest sides in the league.

Trinity have not lost by more than 10 points since 2 February, with their past three defeats coming by a combined seven points.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester:

"That's five losses on the bounce and it's not a good place to be in.

"But there are lots of things we can be positive about. We're all frustrated because we know we could have won that game.

"We know we're not a million miles away but I can't keep saying the same things week in, week out."

Leeds head coach Brian McDermott:

"I thought that was a really significant win to build a team's personality, character and an identity.

"While a lot of the players have been in the squad for a few years, we've obviously lost some major names in the last three or four years.

"This squad is evolving and trying to create its own identity. Wins like this are big for that."

Wakefield: Jowitt, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone; Miller, Hampshire; Hirst, Randell, Huby, Ashurst, Batchelor, Horo.

Replacements: Wood, Arona, Pauli, Kirmond.

Leeds: Golding; Watkins, Briscoe, Handley, Hall; Sutcliffe, Myler; Jones-Buchanan, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Walters, Ablett.

Replacements: Dwyer, Ferres, Oledzki, Smith.