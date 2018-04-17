Super League: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Tonga back-rower Sika Manu has been out since Hull FC's previous meeting with the Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday, 19 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC have the back row trio of Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello and Dean Hadley back in the squad after various injuries ruled them out.

Carlos Tuimavave is included despite dropping out of side to face Widnes through injury, while Danny Washbrook, Jordan Abdull and Jack Downs miss out.

Back-row forward Brett Ferres comes into the Leeds Rhinos squad for hooker Brad Dwyer, who has an elbow injury.

Versatile forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan could play his 400th Leeds game.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Manu, Litten, Paea, Lane, Matongo

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Delaney, Mullally, Ferres, Handley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters