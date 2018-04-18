Super League: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Ben Flower has made nine Super League appearances for Wigan Warriors this season

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 20 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors make one change from the side that defeated Leeds Rhinos as they welcome Castleford Tigers on Friday.

Ben Flower, who missed the trip to Headingley with concussion, replaces Gabe Hamlin in Wigan's 19-man squad.

Tigers boss Daryl Powell has selected an unchanged squad to travel across the Pennines following his team's 41-0 win against Catalans Dragons.

Castleford have won their past two games and are fourth in Super League, while Wigan are in second place.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Castleford (from): Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Referee: C. Kendall.