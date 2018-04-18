Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Tyrone McCarthy has made five starts for Salford Red Devils this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 20 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils make two changes from the side that beat Huddersfield Giants as they welcome Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Tyrone McCarthy and Luke Burgess return to the Devils' 19-man squad in place of Lee Mossop and Josh Jones.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester makes one change to his squad following their win against leaders St Helens.

Pauli Pauli comes back into contention and replaces the outgoing Chris Annakin for the trip to Salford.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Bibby, Shorrocks.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Baldwinson, England, Finn, Grix, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Referee: J. Child.