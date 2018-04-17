Danny Brough: Huddersfield Giants player gets three-game ban for abusing official
- From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield's veteran playmaker Danny Brough has been banned for three matches and fined £500 for verbally abusing a touch-judge.
The 35-year-old was sent off towards the end of the Giants' 30-12 Super League defeat by Salford on Sunday.
Brough pleaded guilty to a Grade D offence of disputing.
He will miss the trip to Super League leaders St Helens on Friday and Warrington the following week, as well as the home game with Widnes on 4 May.