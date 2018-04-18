Matt Whitley: Widnes Vikings forward signs new three-year deal

Matt Whitley has made 10 appearances for Widnes Vikings this season

Widnes Vikings forward Matt Whitley has signed a new three-year deal to keep him with the Super League club until the end of 2021.

The 22-year-old has made 82 appearances for the Vikings and has scored 16 tries since making his debut in 2015.

"I'm made up to commit my future here. It's great to sign a long-term deal and continue to do what I've been doing in the first team," Whitley said.

"I am excited by what we can achieve together in the coming years."