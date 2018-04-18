Willie Isa: Wigan Warriors agree new three-year contract with Samoan forward

Willie Isa joined Wigan in 2016 after four seasons at Widnes

Willie Isa has agreed a new three-year contract at Wigan Warriors.

The 29-year-old Samoa international forward is the second player in as many days to extend their deal at the DW Stadium, after Liam Marshall agreed a four-year extension on Tuesday.

Isa has scored six tries in 71 games for Wigan. He helped them win the 2016 Grand Final and played in the 2017 Challenge Cup final loss to Hull FC.

"Willie is up there as one of our best signings," said head coach Shaun Wane.

"His attitude, competitive nature and genuine toughness make him an outstanding team player who is loved by everyone at the club.

"The time he gives up for our young players is invaluable and proves what a great bloke he is."