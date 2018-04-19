Tom Davies: Wigan Warriors winger signs new five-year deal

Tom Davies has made nine appearances for Wigan Warriors this season, including eight in Super League, and has scored seven tries

Wigan Warriors winger Tom Davies has signed a new five-year contract to keep him with the Super League side until the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut for the club last season, has scored 14 tries in 24 for games for Wigan.

"I'm committed to this club and what we're about and believe in everything that we're doing here," Davies said.

"I want to reach my goals in rugby as a team as well as an individual. I've no doubt this is the best club for me."

Davies has made nine appearances this season, including eight in Super League, and has scored seven tries.

He is the third Wigan player to commit his future to the club this week, after Willie Isa signed a new deal on Wednesday and Liam Marshall signed on Tuesday.

Head coach Shaun Wane said: "Tom is a fantastic example for any young player wanting to progress in any sport.

"Hard work, perseverance and a desire to improve are all attributes that he possesses in abundance,"