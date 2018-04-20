Joe Westerman: Hull FC re-sign loose forward from Toronto Wolfpack

Joe Westerman made six appearances during his time with Toronto Wolfpack

Hull FC have re-signed former England international Joe Westerman after he was released by Championship side Toronto Wolfpack.

The 28-year-old made 127 appearances for the Black and Whites between 2011 and 2015 before joining Warrington.

With Wire, Westerman won the League Leaders' Shield in 2016 and helped them to the Super League Grand Final.

"I loved it at Hull during my first spell and I can't wait to get back playing," he said.

"Radders [head coach Lee Radford] gave me the call and it was pretty much there and then that I was able to make my decision.

"There were a couple of other clubs interested but like I said, I love this club and that's why I'm happy to come back here."

Westerman joined 2017 League One champions Toronto on a three-year deal in October for £130,000, but has now returned to England.