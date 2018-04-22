Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons see off brave York City Knights to progress

York scored four tries against their Super League opponents

Catalans Dragons were made to sweat for a place in the Challenge Cup sixth round by York City Knights, who were courageous in a 34-22 home defeat.

The Knights, playing two divisions below their Super League opponents in League One, scored four tries by were just edged out by the Perpignan club.

Elsewhere, Hull KR avoided a cup giant-killing with victory at Oldham, who dumped them out in 2016's competition.

Rovers nilled the Roughyeds, scoring 32 points in reply.

Knights show bravery, Rovers cruise through

The presence of the BBC cameras at York's Bootham Crescent was evidence that this tie was seen as a potential 'cup-set', with the home side in good form and Catalans in the midst of a torrid start to 2018.

It looked for at least an hour as though they had a chance, as James Ford's Knights continually punched holes in the Dragons defence and tries from Joe Porter and Kieran Moss put them within six points with 25 minutes to play before the Dragons finally pulled clear, finishing with six tries.

York back-rower Joe Batchelor scored with three minutes left to give the 3,081-strong crowd a final moment of cheer after a brave and spirited effort.

Tim Sheens' Hull Kingston Rovers ensured there would be no issues at Bower Fold with a thumping win, helped by Adam Quinlan's hat-trick try.

Championship presence as the big boys enter

Ben Crooks' brace of tries helped Leigh to victory in the Challenge Cup against London

One of the shocks of the round came from the all-Championship tie between Leigh Centurions and London Broncos, not necessarily in terms of the result but more so the scoreline, as the Centurions put 40 points past the Broncos without reply.

Ben Crooks scored twice as Kieron Purtill's side ran in seven tries in total to record a second win over the capital club in a month and extend their winning run to seven games.

Featherstone join them in the hat after overcoming another brave League One club in Doncaster, thanks to tries from the prolific Luke Briscoe, Tom Holmes and Shaun Robinson.

The Dons led 14-10 at half-time thanks to tries from Aaron Jones-Bishop and Brad England, before Rovers fought back.

Toronto continued their cup progress but Barrow - who managed a draw in their league meeting - ran them close in a tough 16-10 battle which was ultimately decided by Nick Rawsthorne's second-half converted score for the only points of the second period.

Whitehaven ensured there would be a Cumbrian club gracing the draw, stinging Rochdale Hornets 38-0 with two Callum Phillips tries among their five scores and a 22-point haul from goal-kicking try-scorer Dan Abram.

When is the draw?

The Challenge Cup sixth round draw, which will include the introduction of the eight remaining Super League clubs, will take place at 08:10 BST on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday, 25 April.