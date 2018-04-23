Castleford: Jesse Sene-Lefao signs new three-year contract with Super League club
Castleford Tigers prop Jesse Sene-Lefao has signed a new three-year contract with last season's Super League Grand Final runners-up.
The 28-year-old Samoan, who started his career at Manly, is in his second season with Cas since signing on a two-year deal from Cronulla.
He scored six Super League tries last season to help Cas reach Old Trafford.
And he has now made a total of 34 league appearances for Daryl Powell's side, who lie fifth in Super League.