Luke Walsh: Catalans Dragons half-back retires after serious ankle injury

Luke Walsh made 32 appearances for Catalans

Catalans Dragons half-back Luke Walsh has been forced to retire after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Walsh sustained ligament damage in the team's third match of the season against Hull KR.

The 30-year-old Australian joined Catalans from St Helens in 2017, having previously played for NRL sides Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers.

"It's always sad when a player has to retire early due to injury," head coach Steve McNamara told the club website.

"Luke has tried everything possible to get himself into a position to play again but unfortunately that can't happen.

"His commitment and contribution to the Dragons is something we as a club really appreciate."