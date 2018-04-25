Super League: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Warrington Wolves have back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila back in the squad after a knee injury.
There are several changes from the Challenge Cup thrashing of Bradford Bulls on Sunday, with Kevin Brown and Daryl Clark among the returning group.
Huddersfield are boosted by returning full-back Jake Mamo from a hamstring injury he suffered last month.
Teenage winger Innes Senior is among those to miss out, as Michael Lawrence and Jared Simpson come in.
Warrington (from): Akauloa, Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood
Huddersfield (from): Mamo, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor. McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood, Simpson